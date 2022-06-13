New Music - Plucked Bach by Alon Sariel

Track Listing

I. Prelude (cremonese mandolin)

I. Prelude

II. Allemande

III. Courante

IV. Sarabande

V. Menuets I & II

VI. Gigue

V. Gavottes I & II (baroque guitar)

I. Prelude

II. Allemande

III. Courante

IV. Sarabande

V. Menuets I & II

VI. Gigue

VII. Sarabande (oud)

I. Prelude

II. Allemande

III. Courante

IV. Sarabande

V. Menuets I & II

VI. Gigue

Additional Information

— Pentatone Music and Alon Sariel have announced a June 24 digital release for, an exploration of Bach's cello suites performed on mandolin, arch-lute, chitarra Spagnola, liuto attiorbato and oud, concluding with Sariel's own Bach-inspired"The use of so many instruments, the fact it's my first real solo album and my debut as a composer, all makes this recording certainly the most personal and meaningful that I've released so far," Sariel said.Bach's suites are often considered to be "the cellist's Bible," but the transferability of his music between instruments, a practice to which the composer himself also contributed frequently, seems to justify this fresh approach.Cello Suite No. 5, BWV 1011Cello Suite No. 1, BWV 1007 (archlute)Cello Suite No. 6, BWV 1012Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008 (liuto attiorbato)Alon Sariel (b. 1986) Mandolin Partita (neapolitan mandolin)