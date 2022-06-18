  • New Music - Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo J.S. Bach Cello Suite #2 BWV 1008

    Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo J​.​S. Bach Cello Suite #2 BWV 1008

    WUPPERTAL, GERMANY — Mike Marshall has announced the release of Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo J​.​S. Bach Cello Suite #2 BWV 1008, available for purchase on Bandcamp. The release of Suite #2 comes on the heels of last year's release of J.S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007, also performed on mandocello.

    From the recording, "Gigue Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008."



    • Prelude Bach Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
    • Allemande Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
    • Courante Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
    • Sarabande Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
    • Minuets I-II Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008
    • Gigue Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008

    1. Paul Statman's Avatar
      Paul Statman - Jun-18-2022, 6:23pm
      Mondo Music Monstro, Mike Marshall. Always a treat.
    1. Mandophile's Avatar
      Mandophile - Jun-19-2022, 12:34pm
      Rudy would be so sproud of you! The mandocello was his mandolin sweetheart!
    1. CHASAX's Avatar
      CHASAX - Jun-20-2022, 9:34pm
      Want to hear Mike Marshall play the Prelude to Suite #6. Casals played it best.
    1. Mandolin Cafe's Avatar
      Mandolin Cafe - Jul-01-2022, 7:29am
      An insightful and entertaining Q&A interview from the Artistworks blog just posted: Mike Marshall Releases Mike Marshall Mandocello J.S. Bach Cello Suite No. 2, BWV 1008

    1. Jim Imhoff's Avatar
      Jim Imhoff - Jul-01-2022, 11:00am
      I like what Mike says about "What Bach wanted this music to sound like." Of course we'll never know exactly, but there is plenty of historical literature and period style documentation to guide us. Great music should never be "look what I can do!" it should be "listen to this wonderful music."
      I have heard European scholars argue that American mandolinists play classical music like fiddle tunes. Some of that has to do with arch top vs. bowl back and picking technique, but it also has to do with strongly embedded Euro-centric traditions in classical music. I was trained and initially taught in that tradition, and probably disrespected some great artists from other less "artsy" cultural backgrounds. Masters like Mike Marshall, Chris Thiele, and the Modern Mandolin Quartet are raising the level and notoriety of classical mandolins everywhere, and if there is a fresh non-Euro-academic approach, there is still profound respect for the music as opposed to either the established textbook method or the star quality of the players.
      By the same token, I am disappointed when I hear people at bluegrass festivals complain about Sierra Hull or Chris Thiele playing "that classical crap." Same narrow definition of music and how it should be played.
      Keep them cello sweets comin' Mike.
      jim