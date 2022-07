New Music - Mike Marshall Mandocello Solo J.S. Bach Cello Suite #2 BWV 1008

Listen

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Track Listing

Prelude Bach Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008

Allemande Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008

Courante Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008

Sarabande Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008

Minuets I-II Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008

Gigue Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008

Additional Information

— Mike Marshall has announced the release of, available for purchase on Bandcamp. The release of Suite #2 comes on the heels of last year's release of J.S. Bach Cello Suite #1 BWV 1007 , also performed on mandocello.From the recording, "Gigue Bach Cello Suite #2 Dm BWV-1008."