New Music - A Bird Never Flew on One Wing by Sean Keegan

BLACKROCK, IRELAND — Sean Keegan has announced the upcoming release of A Bird Never Flew on One Wing, his debut recording of Irish Traditional Music on mandolin, tenor banjo and fiddle. A noted performer, engineer and producer, Keegan has worked with many of the most prestigious exponents within Irish Traditional Music and has engineered and/or produced numerous critically acclaimed and award winning albums.
Supporting musicians include John Blake on guitar, piano and bouzouki, and Simone Keegan on fiddle. On the album Keegan plays an Ellis A model oval hole mandolin on all tracks except for his custom Girouard oval, featured on track 13 tuned down a tone.
The album will be formally launched on July 3 by Seán Potts at Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy.
From the album, the track "The Cook in the Kitchen / Yesterday Morning."
Track Listing
- The Humours of Carrigaholt / The Shaskeen
- The Maid in the Meadow / Jerry's Beaver Hat
- The Garden of Daisies
- Farewell to Connaught / The Trip to Durrow
- The Banshee / The Reel of Rio
- Eileen Curran / The Yellow Tinker
- The Cook in the Kitchen / Yesterday Morning
- Love at the Endings / Farrell O'Gara
- Last Night's Fun / The Sailor on the Rock
- The Curragh Races / John Stewart
- Jackie Tar / Bantry Bay
- The Broken Pledge / The Porthole of the Kelp
- An Buachaillín Dreoite / The Bloody Hollow
- The Mullingar Lea / The Flogging Reel
- Mary MacMahon's / Connemara Stockings
Additional Information
L-R: Simone Keegan, Sean Keegan. Photo credit: Lorcan Dunne at The Bayview Tavern, Blackrock, Co. Louth.
