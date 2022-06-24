New Music - Nali's World, by Rain of Animals

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — Rain Of Animals, the duo of Pepita Emmerichs and Theodore Barnard, have announced the release of their debut album of original fiddle tunes entitled Nali's World. On the album, Emmerichs holds down mandolin, violin, mandocello, cello, tenor guitar and Barnard is featured on guitar and double bass.
Recorded during the very depths of lockdown in rural Perthshire, Nali's World represented a previous few year's worth of instrumental fiddle tunes that were composed by Pepi and Theo throughout their musical adventures in Australia, Scotland and Europe.
Inspired by the landscapes and people they encountered along the way, guitar, fiddle, and mandolin never far from reach, the collection was self-produced and recorded (playing all instruments including double bass, cello, mandocello & tenor guitar) in their home-based studio.
On the recording Pepi played a modified early 2000s Kentucky MN1000 mandolin, a Blueridge BR60T and an Eastman MDC805.
Listen
From the recording, the track "Blaven."
Track Listing
- Eibsee
- Blaven
- Olive Tasting
- Chipotle Jam
- Sandy's Waltz
- From Hense Forth
- Maria
- Pinecone Point
- Lil Demon
- Feathertop
Additional Information
- Rain of Animals on Bandcamp
- Rain of Animals web site
- Rain of Animals on Instagram
- Rain of Animals YouTube Channel
Photo credit: Matt Baker
