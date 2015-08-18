New Music - Dawg Works: The Collected Compositions of David Grisman, Vol. 1

PORT TOWNSEND, WASH. — Acoustic Disc has announced the release of Dawg Works: The Collected Compositions of David Grisman, Vol. 1 in download format.
This collection contains recordings of all the known original compositions by David Grisman, compiled chronologically in the order in which they were written. These recordings were selected by the composer using various criteria, including quality and/or uniqueness of the performances with an effort to make available many previously unissued tracks which should be of interest to Dawg enthusiasts. This first volume (or 5 or 6 to follow at later dates) is comprised of works written between 1963 and 1975.
Includes music played by David Grisman Quintet, Jack Bonus, Vassar Clements, Jerry Douglas, Jerry Garcia, Richard Greene, Samson Grisman, Bill Keith, Del McCoury, Old & in the Way, Dick Oxtot's Golden Age Jazz Band, Will Scarlett, Earl Scruggs, Frank Vignola, Clarence White and others.
Listen
The previously unissued track "Japan (Opus 23)."
Track Listing
* Previously unissued
- Cedar Hill*
- Fanny Hill
- Opus 57
- Opus 38*
- Dawg Grass (Opus 12)
- Sugar Hill Ramble*
- New York Ramble (Dawggy Mt. Breakdown)*
- Japan (Opus 23)*
- No You Stand Back (Opus 46)
- Rattlesnake
- Old and in the Way
- Waitin On Vassar*
- Wilma's Theme*
- Bad Mama Romance*
- Dawg Patch (Dawgwood)
- Dawg's Rag
- Dawg's Bull
- Thailand
- Dawgology
- Theme from Capone
- Ballade of Alphonse
- O'Banion's Wake
- Capone's Minuet
- Struttin' the Stuff
- Speakeasy Waltz
- Big Jim's Cakewalk
- Bob's Brewin'
Additional Information
Message